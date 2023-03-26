Cavs announce starting lineup ahead of Sunday matchup vs. Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been getting hot lately, and they will look to stay hot on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

The team has announced its starting five for Sunday’s contest, and it will be the same one it had in its last contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

In that contest, Isaac Okoro hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give Cleveland a thrilling 116-114 win, which was its third in a row and fifth in its last six games.

The team is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and it seems locked into that position, as it is 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers and five games ahead of the fifth-place New York Knicks.

Okoro struggled mightily early in the season, especially from the perimeter, but over the last couple of months, he has been picking it up, as he has been consistently above 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Evan Mobley has stepped up his game as well. He had 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting plus 16 rebounds in Thursday’s win over Brooklyn, and he has had a number of 20-point-plus games in the month of March.

The Rockets may have the worst record in the Western Conference at 18-56, but the Cavs shouldn’t take them lightly. They recently defeated the Boston Celtics, and although they are on a four-game losing streak, they have some young prospects who play with plenty of effort and energy.

After Sunday’s game, the Cavs will head on the road for a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday before hosting the Knicks on Friday.