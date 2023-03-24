Isaac Okoro issues ecstatic message via social media after hitting game-winning shot vs. Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro celebrated on social media following his clutch game-winning 3-pointer on Thursday night to beat the Brooklyn Nets.

HELLLL YEAHHHHHH — IsaacOkoro (@isaacokoro303) March 24, 2023

Best Feeling Ever — IsaacOkoro (@isaacokoro303) March 24, 2023

Okoro’s shot came with just over a second remaining after a wild sequence occurred with the Cavs down one point.

It began with star Donovan Mitchell missing a free throw, but the ball came right back to him, allowing him to get the offensive rebound.

Mitchell proceeded to miss two chances at the rim on tip-in shots, but the ball was then batted back towards midcourt where Caris LeVert recovered the rebound for the Cavs.

LeVert then made a terrific cross-court pass to find Okoro wide open in the corner, where he drained the go-ahead 3-pointer.

WILD CAVS SEQUENCE 😮 ISAAC OKORO HITS THE DAGGER FOR THE WIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/mJkxZREtDG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2023

It was certainly one of the wilder sequences to end a game all season, and the Cavs and Okoro were fortunate to be on the right side of the chaos.

Okoro shot the lights out on Thursday night, finishing the game with 11 points while going 4-for-5 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The third-year wing has really come into his own this season in a limited offensive role, averaging 6.5 points per game and shooting a career-high 49.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Okoro doesn’t have to score a ton of points for Cleveland to win with Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley leading the way, but he’s really played his role well for the Cavs this season.

It’s great to see Okoro so fired up after the win, and the Cavs are in a great spot to finish with a top four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday’s win was the Cavs’ third straight, giving them a five-game cushion over the No. 5-seeded New York Knicks in the East. If things hold in the standings, Cleveland would have home-court advantage against New York in the first round of the playoffs.

Okoro has made some big plays on both ends of the floor for the Cavs this season, and the team is hoping that the former first-round pick continues to play well as the playoffs approach.