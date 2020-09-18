Former NBA Executive Explains Why Kyrie Irving Beats Anthony Davis in LeBron James Teammate Rankings

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has had some amazing teammates in his career.

With the Miami Heat, James played with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. In his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he teamed up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Now, James’ partner is star big man Anthony Davis. While Davis is definitely one of the best teammates James has ever had, one executive ranked Irving ahead of him.

“Until Davis wins a chip, he’s second to Kyrie,” a former Western Conference executive told Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus. “Wade all day [over both].”

The Lakers could win a championship this season. However, they still have to get through the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals before even having a chance to compete for a title.

As for Irving, Cavs fans will never forget the clutch 3-pointer he hit in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

That shot, coupled with James’ famous block of Andre Iguodala, played a huge role in giving Cleveland its first championship in over 50 years.