Danny Green speaks glowingly of Cavs’ culture, explains how it influenced his decision to sign with them

The Cleveland Cavaliers became the early winners of the buyout market when they acquired veteran wing Danny Green.

Green was recently asked about his decision to join the Cavs, and he made it clear that the team’s current culture heavily influenced his desire to join the franchise.

“The atmosphere, the culture seems to be really great,” Green said when asked why he chose Cleveland. “They’re doing some good things. They had an opportunity to make it happen and they were the most interested, which made it seem like it was a good fit, good spot. A team that really wanted me, needed me. Good opportunity to probably get some minutes on the floor with a team that’s going to be in the playoffs. That was a big emphasis for me. They are one of the teams that fit that category. They haven’t let me down yet. It’s still early, but it’s a great fit so far and culture is great.”

It’s really heartening to see the kinds of opinions a total professional like Green has about the Cavs.

It’s a strong indication that the Cavs carried out their post-LeBron James rebuild in the best way possible, not only from a talent standpoint, but also from a culture standpoint.

Another reason why Green decided to join the Cavs could be because of his history with star guard Donovan Mitchell. The two have known one another for years and are both New York state natives.

It also clearly helped that the Cavs are likely headed to the playoffs and could be on the verge of a really special season. They are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and just four games back of the No. 1 seed. A win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday would vault the Cavs up into a virtual tie for the No. 3 spot.

With the way things have been going lately, the Cavs have to feel great about their chances in Wednesday’s game. They’re 8-2 over their last 10 games and have won seven straight.

Green started his career with the Cavs and was the team’s second-round pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He’s a three-time champion in the NBA, and he’d certainly love to add to that total.