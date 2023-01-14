Report: Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell could miss Cavs-Timberwolves showdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an away game on Saturday, and while the two teams have multiple stars on their respective rosters, two of the biggest names — Donovan Mitchell and Anthony Edwards — may both be absent in the matchup.

Edwards and Mitchell are now both questionable for the game. Mitchell is dealing with an illness, while Edwards is dealing with some soreness in his left hip.

It’s definitely not great news for any fans that are planning on attending the game. Mitchell and Edwards are two of the most exciting players in the league, and both are having incredible seasons for their respective teams.

Edwards is putting up 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Wolves. As a whole, the team has struggled to break free of mediocrity and currently sits just one game below .500 at 21-22.

Still, it is firmly in the playoff chase in the highly competitive Western Conference and sits just three games back from the No. 4 seed.

The Wolves will hope to surge in the standings once star big man Karl Anthony-Towns returns from an injury that has forced him to be absent since late November.

As for Mitchell, he’s having an MVP-caliber season in his first campaign with the Cavs. He’s currently averaging 29.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds on 48.9 shooting from the field and 40.1 shooting from deep.

He’s a major reason why the Cavs have gone from a team that lost in the play-in tournament last season to a team that many believe could contend for a title this season.

The Cavs are 27-16 and just one game back from the No. 2 seed in the East.

The good news for Cavs fans is that if Mitchell isn’t able to go, the team still has a number of fantastic players that can carry the load.

If Mitchell sits, guard Darius Garland will likely become the offensive focal point for the team, a position he is quite comfortable in. Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Jarrett Allen will also help carry the load.

To make matters even more promising for the Cavs, they recently got back veteran guard Ricky Rubio, who was previously recovering from a knee injury he suffered last season.

In Rubio’s first game of the season on Thursday, he scored nine points in 10 minutes of playing time.