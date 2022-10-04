- Evan Mobley tabbed by NBA GMs as player most likely to have breakout season in 2022-23 campaign
Evan Mobley tabbed by NBA GMs as player most likely to have breakout season in 2022-23 campaign
- Updated: October 4, 2022
While there are reasons to be excited about a lot of players on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster heading into the 2022-23 season, there is a general consensus that Evan Mobley is the player who arguably has the highest ceiling amongst the group.
He had a strong rookie campaign last season, and he flashed ability on both sides of the floor that have many thinking he is a generational talent.
In fact, in a recent survey that was carried out and asked NBA general managers about the state of the league, Mobley was singled out as the player most likely to have a breakout campaign in the upcoming season.
Other players listed include Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson.
1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland – 21%
T-2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit – 17%
T-2. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 17%
4. Zion Williamson, New Orleans – 14%
» Also receiving votes: Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers; Rudy Gobert, Minnesota; Jalen Green, Houston; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana; Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State; Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia; Ben Simmons, Brooklyn; Anfernee Simons, Portland; Franz Wagner, Orlando
Considering the amount of talent on this list, Cavs fans should be really excited. Clearly, there is something special that a lot of people all across the league are seeing in Mobley.
If he can truly break out this season and become a star, the Cavs could go from a team that has legit playoff hopes to one that has legit title hopes. It’s a very exciting time to be a part of the franchise.
With that in mind, one thing that could get in Mobley’s way this season is health. He is currently dealing with an injury that will keep him out for the majority of the preseason.
Cavaliers say Evan Mobley will miss one-to-two weeks with a right ankle sprain.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2022
While he is likely to be ready to go for opening night, it is certainly not the best of news that the big man is already dealing with a lower-body injury this early in the season.
Hopefully, Mobley will take the time off the court in the coming week or two to heal that ankle and strengthen it as much as he can to avoid any more injuries to it.
If he can stay healthy this season, it looks like it could be a really special one for the second-year big man.
