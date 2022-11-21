Cedi Osman issues team-first message after stellar performance in Cavs win over Heat

After being involved in trade rumors for much of the offseason, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman has enjoyed a solid start to the season.

The Turkish national is averaging 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while knocking down 45.5 percent of his shots from the field and 38.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Osman put in arguably his best performance of the young season on Sunday against the short-handed Miami Heat, registering 20 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while going 4-for-11 from downtown.

Following the game, the 27-year-old offered a team-first message regarding being prepared when he’s called upon.

“Whenever my number is called, I’ll be ready and try to bring the best to the team,” he said. “I’m just glad I was able to do that tonight and hopefully every other night. I know when I bring the energy, I can just help the team, so that’s why I gotta stay ready. Whatever happens, I gotta stay ready and do my best every time I step on the court.”

Osman offered some insight into how he stays ready on a consistent basis.

“Just being positive,” he said. “That’s the only thing I can control. I gotta be positive with myself and work every day to get better.”

Despite playing in all 16 Cavs games so far this season, Osman has seen his usage rate and playing time take a bit of a dip. Last season, he played 22.2 minutes per game and had a usage rate of 21.1 percent. This season, he’s playing 21.0 minutes per game and has a usage rate of 17.4 percent.

It makes sense that Osman’s role has taken a bit of a step back. After all, the Cavs made a huge trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell in the offseason. His style of play is predicated on him having the ball in his hands most of the time.

The former second-round pick’s main contributions will continue to come from beyond the arc. More than half of his shot attempts this season have came from 3-point range.

Shooting has always been one of his better skills, and he will continue to be a valuable piece for the Cavs as long as he is consistently making shots from deep.

It’s clear that the organization appreciates his efforts, and Osman is surely hoping that he can do everything he can to help the Cavs make it to the playoffs this season.

They are currently sitting at the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-6 record and will be back in action on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.