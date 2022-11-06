LeBron James praises Cavs while taking hilarious shot at ‘grandpa’ Kevin Love

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a fantastic dig at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love following the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

James praised the Cavs for their play so far this season, and he called Love a “grandpa” watching over the team that is led by young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

He does offer some thoughts, "They seem like they just want to play ball." Said he doesn't see them much on social media, and must be a joy to coach. "And they have a grandpa watching over it all in Kevin Love." https://t.co/u8KZNT2KmQ — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 6, 2022

Love, 34, is one of the veterans on this Cleveland team, and his former teammate James is making sure he doesn’t forget it. Love and James won an NBA title with the Cavs together during the 2015-16 NBA season.

Even though Love may be getting up there in age, he’s been a huge contributor off the bench for the Cavs so far in the 2022-23 season.

On Sunday, Love scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Cleveland’s 114-100 victory. Through the first nine games of the 2022-23 season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and an impressive 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.

James’ assessment of the Cavs so far this season seems to be pretty accurate, as the team is off to an 8-1 start and has played really well together despite making a major trade for Mitchell in the offseason.

Mitchell and Garland are two of the best young guards in the NBA, and they are the driving force for the team. While Love used to be a top-tier player for Cleveland, he’s accepted a smaller role the last two seasons and thrived in it.

James and Love are both forever legends in Cleveland for leading the team back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals. James may have taken a playful shot at Love, but the Cavs veteran got the last laugh with the win on Sunday.

Cleveland has now won eight consecutive games after dropping its season opener. The team has a tough stretch on the West Coast, taking on the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in its next three games.

After playing an afternoon game on Sunday, the Cavs will have a quick turnaround as they face the Clippers on Monday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.