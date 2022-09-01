NBA world erupts after Cavs acquire Donovan Mitchell in blockbuster trade of offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ stunning acquisition of guard Donovan Mitchell has lit up social media, with plenty of NBA figures offering their immediate assessment of the blockbuster deal.

Among those offering their sentiments are former Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas and the team’s former head coach George Karl. In some instances, praise is being directed at Jazz president CEO Danny Ainge for the amount of present and future talent that the team received in return for Mitchell.

However, many of the tweets are focusing on the fact that the Cavaliers now have one of the strongest starting backcourts in the NBA. Mitchell quickly developed into a standout guard after being drafted in 2017, while Garland made major strides last season for the Cavs.

In the case of Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, he’s offering accolades in both directions by also noting that the Cavaliers are now expected to be a force within the Eastern Conference.

Instant Jolt

While the deal is one that removes much of the Cavaliers’ draft capital for the near future, adding a player of Mitchell’s caliber should offer the developing team an immediate boost.

Prior to the trade, the Cavaliers were facing an uncomfortable situation regarding Collin Sexton’s contract situation. Sexton, who was the eighth overall pick in 2018, was asking for a steep increase in pay, with the Cavs offering much less as a counteroffer.

Giving up a player like Lauri Markkanen isn’t likely to have much impact on the Cavs. In his lone year with the team last year, Markkanen averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In the trade, the Cavaliers also gave up their top pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Ochai Agbaji. Given the fact that Agbaji never actually played a regular season game for the team, any immediate impact from his departure will be minimal at best.

The Bright Look Ahead

Last season, the Cavaliers finally removed themselves from the three-year losing rut they’d been in since the departure of LeBron James.

Even though the Cavaliers only reached the play-in portion of the 2022-23 season, there has already been plenty of promise for the upcoming campaign. The infusion of Mitchell into the starting lineup ratchets the enthusiasm surrounding the franchise.