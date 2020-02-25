Kevin Love Says Kevin Porter Jr. 'Hasn’t Even Tapped Into His Potential' After Career Night | Cavaliers Nation

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2019-20 season has been a bit disastrous thus far, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the future.

One reason for fans to be excited is the recent play of rookie Kevin Porter Jr.

After a career game in which he scored a season-high 30 points, Porter Jr. is showing why the Cavs’ faith in him is warranted.

Veteran Kevin Love even said that the 19-year-old is only going to keep getting better.

“I think we really haven’t even tapped into his potential yet,” Love said of Porter Jr. “He’s really incredible, what he will be capable of in the future.”

Before Monday’s overtime win over the Miami Heat, Porter Jr. was actually coming off two of the worst performances of his rookie season.

In Saturday’s game versus the Washington Wizards, he was ejected in the third quarter after arguing with the referees following a questionable call.

The following night in Miami, he played just 14 minutes and missed all five of his shots.

Despite that, his coaching staff still trusted Porter Jr. in crunch time against the Heat on Monday.

He played in the entire fourth quarter and overtime and had plays designed for him even while he shared the floor with more experienced veteran teammates.

Porter Jr. played a team-high 41 minutes and hit the go-ahead bucket that helped the Cavs win against Miami.