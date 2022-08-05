Report: Andrew Wiggins is a name to watch next summer for the Cavs

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins played very well during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, as he recorded 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while helping the Warriors claim another title.

Although it seems like Wiggins has found a home with the Warriors, he does have a somewhat uncertain future. The University of Kansas product only has one year left on his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022-23 season.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II recently reported that there have been some preliminary discussions between the Warriors and Wiggins regarding an extension. However, nothing is “imminent.”

Of course, Wiggins was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a deal for Kevin Love. Now, it seems like a reunion could be on the horizon.

“Instead, multiple league sources tell Right Down Euclid that Cleveland fans should keep an eye on Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins next summer,” Evan Dammarell wrote. “The Cavaliers have bounced around the idea of bringing back Wiggins into the fold for a while now and the Warriors probably cannot afford Wiggins on top of the other costly contracts on their payroll. With how Wiggins performed en route to an NBA Championship this summer, the fit would make almost too much sense with Cleveland.”

It would definitely be interesting if Wiggins were to rejoin the Cavs sometime in the future. He was linked to the organization a few months ago.

The 27-year-old holds career averages of 19.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Throughout his career, he has made 44.8 percent of his shots from the field and 35.0 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

While he hasn’t really lived up to the expectations that surrounded him when he was taken with the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins has carved out a pretty nice career for himself. He was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career last season.