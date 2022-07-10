Video: Evan Mobley and his brother Isaiah hilariously lead Cavs in singing birthday songs to teammates

Lamar Stevens and Ashton Hagans recently celebrated their birthdays.

To celebrate, brothers Evan and Isaiah Mobley led the Cleveland Cavaliers in singing some birthday songs.

It is fascinating to see the players building camaraderie in a crucial offseason. Last season, the Cavs missed the playoffs after suffering two defeats in the play-in tournament. In the 2022-23 campaign, the team will look to change its fortunes and qualify for the playoffs after a lengthy absence.

The last time Cleveland made the playoffs was during the 2017-18 season. The organization reached the NBA Finals in that campaign. However, Cleveland lost LeBron James in the following offseason, as the hometown hero signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

What followed was a string of disappointing seasons for the Cavs.

Last season, Cleveland may have missed the playoffs again, but it certainly made a step in the right direction after it registered its first winning season since James’ departure. Evan Mobley played a huge role in the Cavs’ resurgence.

The No. 3 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He was also efficient from the field, as he made 50.8 percent of his shots.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the franchise drafted Isaiah Mobley. The Mobley brothers played together at University of Southern California.

It will be interesting to see if the two will be able to share the court again as teammates. Isaiah Mobley is signed to a two-way contract, which means that the 22-year-old will be splitting time with the Cavaliers and their NBA G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.