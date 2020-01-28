Cavs News: Darius Garland Out Tuesday vs. New Orleans Pelicans | Cavaliers Nation

- Cavs News: Darius Garland Out Tuesday vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Updated: January 28, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday night was supposed to feature two top picks from the 2019 NBA Draft in Darius Garland and Zion Williamson.
Unfortunately, fans won’t get to see Cavs rookie guard face off against No. 1 overall pick after all.
That’s because Garland has been ruled out for the game in order to rest.
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Pelicans:
Darius Garland – out (rest)
Brandon Knight – out (left knee soreness)
Kevin Porter Jr. – questionable (right ankle sprain)
Ante Zizic – out (illness)
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 28, 2020
While Garland missed the vast majority of his lone season at Vanderbilt University with a knee injury, he has been a mainstay in the Cavs’ rotation all season long.
Tuesday night’s game will be the first game he’ll miss so far in his rookie season.
Garland got off to a somewhat slow start to his NBA career. He averaged just 11.5 points and 2.8 assists over his first two full months in the league.
Luckily, the point guard started off the new year with a bang, and his production has remained high throughout January. So far this month, Garland is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 assists per game.
It’s a shame that Garland and Williamson won’t get to share the floor on Tuesday night.
Still, the Cavs likely know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to giving their prized rookie some much-deserved rest.
