Report: Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Bucks among several teams that have inquired about Cavs’ No. 14 pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, multiple teams have inquired about the Cavs’ first-round selection.

“Several teams have inquired about Cleveland’s 14th overall pick, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Scotto.

The Cavaliers just missed the 2022 playoffs. They finished with a 44-38 record and the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference in the regular season.

Although the Cavs had a small advantage heading into the play-in tournament, they lost to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks and wound up missing out on the playoffs.

Nonetheless, their campaign was a success, as several important players took huge steps.

Cavs point guard Darius Garland was named an All-Star last season. The Vanderbilt University product averaged a career-best 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game during the regular season.

Evan Mobley, the franchise’s 2021 lottery pick, was perhaps the team’s golden player. The big man collected 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest during his rookie campaign.

Now, the Cavs must figure what is the best course of action for them in order to bolster their roster and improve their chances of making a deep playoff run in the 2022-23 season.

The team is reportedly willing to trade its 2022 first-round pick in exchange for an asset of some sort. The Cavs have been hosting several intriguing prospects ahead of Thursday’s draft.

The Grizzlies and Bucks were eliminated in the second round of the 2022 playoffs while the Timberwolves were scratched out in the first round.