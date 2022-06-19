Report: Cavs willing to trade 2022 lottery pick for intriguing asset

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly open to trading down in Thursday’s draft if they can manage to pick up another first-round selection in the process.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com offered an aggregate mock draft for the 2022 NBA Draft and noted how moving down may help the Cavs bolster their roster in an efficient way.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are open to moving back in the draft if they can acquire an additional future first-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Scotto.

The mock draft has the Cavaliers taking Duke University center Mark Williams with the 14th overall pick, with the worst possible outcome being the 18th pick.

Dropping down would conceivably put the Cavaliers in a position where they could choose a player like Williams, if he’s on the team’s radar, as well as another talented prospect.

Right now, only two teams have a pair of first-round picks after the Cavaliers’ scheduled 14th overall pick. The San Antonio Spurs currently possess the 20th and 25th picks, while the Memphis Grizzlies hold the 22nd and 29th choices.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the players that are chosen in the latter half of the first round will end up making an impact in the NBA. Still, one of the things the Cavaliers will need to do if they plan on contending in the years ahead is to acquire players they believe have the talent to deliver on the court.

In the end, the Cavaliers may end up simply selecting a single player in the 14th slot they feel can help them get better