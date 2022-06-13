Report: Cavs host another batch of prospects for workouts, including star Duke forward

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t end up getting lucky in this year’s draft lottery and ended up standing pat with the No. 14 pick.

Fortunately for the Cavs, the 2022 draft class seems to be a fairly deep one, and the team is already doing its due diligence to try to find out which prospects should be targeted.

The Cavs have already been hard at work bringing in some exciting prospects for workouts, and the latest batch of youngsters the team evaluated was recently revealed.

Per sources, the #Cavs hosted Wendell Moore, Abu Kigab, Gabe Osabuohien, Gabriele Procida, Matteo Spagnolo and Dominick Barlow today at Cleveland Clinic Courts for pre-draft workouts. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) June 13, 2022

It’s a diverse group from a skills standpoint and in terms of where the players are expected to be selected in the upcoming draft. That makes a lot of sense considering the fact that on top of the No. 14 overall pick, the Cavs currently also own the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

One major luxury the Cavs have heading into the 2022 draft that they haven’t had in recent years is the fact that they are no longer looking for key members of their core. The Cavs took major strides in the 2021-22 season, and Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley figure to be with the team for many years to come.

For that reason, the Cavs can take bigger swings in this draft if they want to. They can also target players to fill highly specific roles. So, while this draft will likely not see the Cavs select their newest star, it may very well see the team select players that will play major roles in helping the team advance deep into the playoffs many times in the coming seasons.