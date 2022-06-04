Darius Garland says he’s going on a trip with Collin Sexton amid uncertainty about the duo’s future

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, and the biggest one may have to do with the future of guard Collin Sexton.

Sexton is a restricted free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen if he’ll return to the Cavs. However, at the moment, some signs are pointing in the right direction.

Perhaps the latest sign that Sexton will remain in Cleveland for the foreseeable future is that he and fellow guard Darius Garland are apparently on the verge of taking a trip together.

Darius Garland says he’s getting ready to go on a trip with Collin Sexton. Take that however you want #Cavs — Mikey McNuggets (@KAGS_Lucas) June 4, 2022

NBA players and teammates are known to take offseason trips together, so this likely shouldn’t be read into too much. Still, there is some clear significance to the story. After all, the long-term future of Cleveland’s backcourt could easily include both players.

Garland, who earned his first All-Star Game appearance in the 2021-22 season, is a blossoming young star. As for Sexton, he’s considered one of the better young scorers in the league when healthy.

Sadly, Sexton didn’t get to enjoy a full season during the 2021-22 campaign. He tore his meniscus fairly early in the season and had season-ending surgery shortly after that.

Luckily, his recovery seems to be going according to plan, and he should be back to full health by the time next season comes around.

Right now, it is unclear where Sexton and Garland plan on going for their upcoming trip. Cavs fans will surely keep an eye on both players’ social media pages to get insight into all the fun the two young players have.