- Video: Collin Sexton shows off amazing progress as he recovers from meniscus injury
- Report: Cavs hiring Luke Walton was ‘sparked’ by J.B. Bickerstaff
- J.R. Smith on Matthew Dellavedova’s competitiveness: ‘He was literally about to die in the playoff’
- Cleveland Cavaliers news: Cavs reveal epic new set of logos
- Report: Collin Sexton has some fans in San Antonio Spurs front office
- Report: Cavs hiring Luke Walton as assistant coach
- Report: Pacers, Pistons and Wizards mentioned as potential landing spots for Collin Sexton
- Lamar Stevens says Collin Sexton is the toughest player to guard in Cavs practices
- Ime Udoka opens up on being ‘really hurt’ after finishing 2nd for coaching jobs with Cavs, Pacers and Pistons
- Report: Rare ball signed by LeBron and his high school teammates to hit action, could sell for huge price
Video: Collin Sexton shows off amazing progress as he recovers from meniscus injury
- Updated: June 4, 2022
Young guard Collin Sexton was poised for yet another fantastic season in the 2021-22 NBA campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, his season had barely even gotten started before he tore his meniscus, underwent surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Now, his recovery from the injury appears to be nearly complete. A recent post on social media proved just how far Sexton has come since tearing his meniscus.
— Collin 'Young Bull' Sexton (@CollinSexton02) June 3, 2022
Prior to Sexton going down with the injury, the big story revolving around him was whether or not the Cavs would get a deal done with him. The two sides failed to come to an agreement before the 2021-22 season started. At that point, some assumed that the Cavs would let Sexton walk in the 2022 offseason.
However, rumors and reports regarding the situation have pointed in another direction. As far as fans know, the Cavs are determined to sign Sexton to a new contract this summer and keep him in Cleveland.
It’s no mystery why the Cavs would want to keep Sexton around. He’s an impressive shooter and has displayed an ability to score from practically anywhere on the court. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 24.3 points per game.
Beyond his scoring, Sexton is a team leader and fan favorite. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and represented one of the first bright spots for the team in the post-LeBron James era. Of course, the team’s rebuild has taken many large strides since then.
With Sexton looking all but fully recovered, the Cavs front office is surely even more confident about its desire to keep him in Cleveland.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login