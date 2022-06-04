Video: Collin Sexton shows off amazing progress as he recovers from meniscus injury

Young guard Collin Sexton was poised for yet another fantastic season in the 2021-22 NBA campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, his season had barely even gotten started before he tore his meniscus, underwent surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Now, his recovery from the injury appears to be nearly complete. A recent post on social media proved just how far Sexton has come since tearing his meniscus.

Prior to Sexton going down with the injury, the big story revolving around him was whether or not the Cavs would get a deal done with him. The two sides failed to come to an agreement before the 2021-22 season started. At that point, some assumed that the Cavs would let Sexton walk in the 2022 offseason.

However, rumors and reports regarding the situation have pointed in another direction. As far as fans know, the Cavs are determined to sign Sexton to a new contract this summer and keep him in Cleveland.

It’s no mystery why the Cavs would want to keep Sexton around. He’s an impressive shooter and has displayed an ability to score from practically anywhere on the court. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 24.3 points per game.

Beyond his scoring, Sexton is a team leader and fan favorite. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and represented one of the first bright spots for the team in the post-LeBron James era. Of course, the team’s rebuild has taken many large strides since then.

With Sexton looking all but fully recovered, the Cavs front office is surely even more confident about its desire to keep him in Cleveland.