Lamar Stevens says Collin Sexton is the toughest player to guard in Cavs practices

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to lock young guard Collin Sexton up to a big contract this offseason.

Though Sexton missed the majority of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury, he is still widely considered one of the more promising young guards in the league.

In fact, fellow Cavs player Lamar Stevens recently took to social media to crown Sexton with the reputation of being the hardest Cavs player to guard in practice.

Young bull! — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) May 30, 2022

While it’s a huge compliment for Sexton, it isn’t all that surprising. After all, Sexton is incredibly creative with the ball, has elite speed and quickness and can shoot from practically anywhere on the floor.

In the 2020-21 season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

If the Cavs are able to sign Sexton to a long-term deal this summer, they will surely hope that he can regain that kind of production next season.

The Cavs will certainly be seen as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference at the onset of next season. They were well on their way to earning a high seed in the East before several injuries to key players.

While the Cavs did manage to advance to the play-in tournament, it was clear that many of their key contributors were dealing with injuries that hampered their abilities.

Hopefully, Sexton and his teammates will avoid the injury bug next season. If they can, the 2022-23 campaign could be a huge one for the Cavs.