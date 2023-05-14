Report: Extremely rare LeBron James trading card honoring 2016 NBA Finals hits auction block

Collectibles featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James continue to be in demand and often fetch exorbitant prices, especially rare ones.

According to TMZ Sports, a “super rare” James trading card is up for grabs on the auction block. The item of interest reportedly features an NBA Logoman patch from one of the jerseys the four-time champion wore during the 2016 NBA Finals.

“A super rare card that features an NBA Logoman patch from one of LeBron James’ jerseys during his epic 2016 Finals series has just gone up for sale … TMZ Sports has learned,” the site reported. “PWCC officials tell us they put the card on their auction block Thursday … and it’s truly a one-of-a-kind item. “It’s a Panini Eternal piece that was created just after the trading card co. scored one of LBJ’s jerseys from the series against the [Golden State] Warriors where he came back from down 3-1 to win Cleveland’s first title. “Panini cut the NBA Logoman patch from the threads — built it into the card … making it a true 1-of-1.”

James’ 2016 Finals victory is surely one of his most memorable accomplishments for many reasons. For one, it marked the first time ever that his hometown team brought home an NBA title.

Moreover, the Cavs were up against one of the strongest teams in the history of the league then, as Golden State had broken the NBA record for most regular season wins with 73 before the playoffs started. In the Finals, James and company found themselves down 3-1 in the series before rallying to upset the Warriors.

In the process, the Cavs became the first organization in NBA history to come back from such a deficit in the championship round.

Given those facts, the trading card will definitely attract the interest of plenty of enthusiasts. However, it remains to be seen how big the winning bid will be for the collectible.

The card may very well end up selling for a stunning price. After all, James has seen some of his cards sell for millions over the years. Time and time again, the 19-time All-Star has shown that virtually everything he touches becomes gold.

He is further building his legacy this season in the NBA, as he is gunning for a fifth title in his 20th year in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers just reached the Western Conference Finals by eliminating the Warriors in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They are now set to face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.