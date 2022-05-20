Report: Gary Trent Jr., Harrison Barnes and Malik Beasley are viable trade options for Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have several viable wing options in the trade market this coming offseason.

According to Right Down Euclid’s Evan Dammarell, the Cavs could potentially trade for Toronto Raptors wing Gary Trent Jr., Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes or Minnesota Timberwolves sharpshooter Malik Beasley.

“League sources say that players like Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr., Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes or Minnesota’s Malik Beasley are also viable options for Cleveland via trade as well,” Dammarell wrote. “But, again, due to the financial complications involving those aforementioned players, drafting someone could also be a path too. The next few months could be interesting for the Cavaliers but, there will be more to come next week on that.”

It isn’t clear what the Cavs would have to give up to bring in any of those players, but it would certainly help the team if it could bring in more scoring on the wing.

The Cavs traded for Caris LeVert before the trade deadline in the 2021-22 season to help improve their scoring depth behind Darius Garland.

Even with LeVert under contract for the 2022-23 season, the Cavs may have to replace guard Collin Sexton, who is set to become a restricted free agent this coming offseason.

Trent may be the most intriguing option for Cleveland, as he averaged 18.3 points per game this season and shot 41.4 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

However, the Cavs would have to entice the Raptors with an offer that would help them still compete for the playoffs since Toronto was the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

Barnes and Beasley are both solid veterans, and Beasley can be extremely tough to stop when he gets hot from deep. The Timberwolves guard averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 37.7 percent from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 campaign.

Cleveland has a solid young core with Garland and Evan Mobley, so it will be interesting to see how the Cavs proceed in building the roster around them this coming offseason.