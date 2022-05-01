- Video: Former Cavs champ J.R. Smith goes on wildly impressive streak of made 3-pointers
Video: Former Cavs champ J.R. Smith goes on wildly impressive streak of made 3-pointers
- Updated: May 1, 2022
Former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith has not played in an NBA game since 2020.
In a recent video, however, he showed that he can still light things up from beyond the arc. The 36-year-old knocked down 10 consecutive shots from behind the 3-point line.
This is a @TheRealJRSmith fan account now. #dresscodestrictlyenforced @iversonclassic @shobasketball pic.twitter.com/3PvMZE4myT
— K A T E (@katetamba) April 30, 2022
Smith was drafted straight out of high school. He was taken with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-6 player was initially known for his high-flying abilities. In his rookie season, he participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
In 2006, Smith landed with the Denver Nuggets, where he became known as one of the top sharpshooters in the league. He averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers per game during the 2006-07 season, connecting on 39.0 percent of his shots from behind the 3-point line.
After his stint with the Nuggets, Smith signed to play for the New York Knicks in 2012. He primarily played off the bench during his tenure in New York and was named the 2013 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Smith was traded to Cleveland in the middle of the 2014-15 campaign. He proved to be instrumental in the Cavs’ playoff run over the course of the following season. The veteran helped the organization win its first and only title in the 2015-16 campaign.
Smith won another title in the 2019-20 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. If he has played his final game in the league, then he’ll finish his playing days with 1,930 made 3-pointers.
