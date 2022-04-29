Report: Cavs and Collin Sexton have mutual interest in working out new deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers and guard Collin Sexton reportedly have mutual interest in working out a new contract this coming offseason.

Sexton, who will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, missed the majority of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury, but he should be able to return to the lineup next season.

“As mentioned before, sources say there shouldn’t be much doubt concerning Sexton staying in a Cavaliers uniform,” Right Down Euclid’s Evan Dammarell wrote. “In fact, those sources say that Cleveland doesn’t want to let a homegrown talent like Sexton walk so easily and that the feeling is mutual from Sexton’s side of things as well.”

It’s great news for the Cavs, as they struggled with guard depth after Sexton and Ricky Rubio went down with season-ending injuries in the 2021-22 campaign.

Darius Garland picked up the slack all season long, but Cleveland’s lack of guard depth is one of the reasons why it failed to win a game in the league’s play-in tournament.

The Cavs missed the playoffs despite a strong 2021-22 regular season, and the team certainly would be even better next season if Sexton is in the lineup.

Sexton was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he’s been a steady scorer for the Cavs in his career.

His best season came in the 2020-21 campaign, as he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

With the emergence of Garland as an All-Star caliber point guard, the Cavs could really use Sexton to add an extra scoring punch and potentially lead the bench unit going forward.

It will be interesting to see if the two sides come to an agreement this offseason with Sexton already wanting to come back to Cleveland.