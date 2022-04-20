Caris LeVert says Cavs made him feel ‘right at home’ after midseason trade from Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2021-22 season ended with a thud, but there are plenty of reasons for fans to be optimistic about the future.

The team is undoubtedly trending in the right direction and will return loads of talent in the 2022-23 campaign.

Barring something surprising, one player who will be back for more is Caris LeVert. The 27-year-old has one more year left on his deal and would surely love to make a big impact for the Cavs next season.

LeVert, who the Cavs acquired in February from the Indiana Pacers, recently said that he felt “right at home” with Cleveland this season.

“It’s tough when you join a new team and you got to meet a lot of different people, but they made me feel right at home.”@CarisLeVert shared how special it is to be back in his home state in our latest Welcome to Cleveland, brought to you by @Huntington_Bank!#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/cqv8f7wftG — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 20, 2022

LeVert’s time with the Cavs in the 2021-22 campaign didn’t exactly pan out as some had hoped. He missed some time due to injury and ended up playing in 19 games for Cleveland in the regular season.

In those contests, he averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

It wasn’t a bad showing for LeVert, but he’s certainly capable of doing more. Without a doubt, he’ll look to prove that next season.

With Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley all set to return for Cleveland, the team figures to be a serious factor in the Eastern Conference next season. Injuries derailed the team’s success in the 2021-22 campaign, but the squad still managed to finish the regular season with a 44-38 record.

It’s an exciting time for the organization. A playoff bid for the Cavs next season would mark their first since the 2017-18 campaign, which was LeBron James’ last season with Cleveland.