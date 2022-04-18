- Video: Cavs rookie Evan Mobley buys incredible gift for his mother, who breaks down in tears
Despite an unfortunate end to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2021-22 season, rookie Evan Mobley is still bringing smiles to the faces of Cavs fans.
For one, Mobley was recently named a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award.
The 2021-22 #KiaROY finalists:
Scottie Barnes
Cade Cunningham
Evan Mobley #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/gxrg0aa17j
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022
Beyond that, he apparently decided to utilize some of his relatively newfound NBA riches to purchase his loving mother a new car.
in other news, it looks like Evan Mobley bought his mom a new car for her birthday ♥️
(via @evanmobley) pic.twitter.com/jHgA1wpVnD
— Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) April 18, 2022
Though the Cavs unfortunately failed to advance out of the play-in tournament and into the Eastern Conference playoffs this season, there is a lot to be excited about in Cleveland. Mobley is just one of the team’s many young and talented players. Along with Mobley, All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will surely help lead the team to success for many years going forward.
Now that the team has a winning season under its belt for the first time in years, the Cavs will absolutely set a goal of advancing straight into the playoffs next season.
In his rookie year, Mobley averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Very quickly, it became clear that he’s something special. He is already considered one of the best young big men in the league.
Surely, Mobley will head into his first NBA offseason with a goal of getting even better. As for his mother, she’ll be spending the summer riding in style in her new car. Given the fact that her son seems destined to become a superstar in the NBA, she’s sure to be the recipient of more luxurious gifts for many more years to come.
