Report: Jarrett Allen set to play for Cavs in elimination game vs. Hawks barring late setback
- Updated: April 15, 2022
Barring a setback, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star big man Jarrett Allen is set to make his return for the team in its elimination game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2022
Allen has been dealing with a fractured finger and hasn’t suited up for a game since early March. The Cavs haven’t done all that well without him.
During the regular season, Allen averaged 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 67.7 percent from the field.
The winner of Friday’s game between the Cavs and Hawks will take on the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
