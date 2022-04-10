- Report: Cavs make pivotal signing just in time for play-in tournament
- J.B. Bickerstaff’s surprising take on Nets getting more respect than Cavs despite both squads being in play-in
- John Hollinger offers compelling argument as to why he’s choosing Kevin Love for 6MOY over Tyler Herro
- Report: Cavs cut promising young guard
- Report: Evan Mobley could make return for Cavs on Friday vs. Nets
- Kevin Love’s incredible response to people saying Ben Simmons is ‘faking’ mental health problems
- Kevin Love wants LeBron James back on the Cavs: ‘It’d be great to get Bronny over here too’
- Kevin Love makes an extremely compelling case for Evan Mobley to be named Rookie of the Year
- Report: Cavs owner Dan Gilbert part of Ricketts family bid to buy Chelsea
- Report: Cavs are optimistic Jarrett Allen could return before regular-season finale
Report: Cavs make pivotal signing just in time for play-in tournament
- Updated: April 10, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted Moses Brown’s contract into a standard deal that will make the young big man a part of the team until the end of the season, including the play-in tournament and playoffs.
#Cavs have signed two-way center Moses Brown to a new deal for the rest of the season, making him eligible for the Play-In Tournament and playoffs, source says.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) April 10, 2022
Cleveland signed Brown to a pair of 10-day contracts in March before inking him to a two-way deal. His addition to the roster came to address the loss of starting center Jarrett Allen to an injury that has sidelined him for over a month now.
Brown has played solidly for the Cavs. He has posted averages of 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the 13 games he has appeared in for Cleveland this season. The 22-year-old has started in five of those matches.
The Cavs likely need the depth at center. Of course, they’re looking to earn a playoff berth via the play-in tournament. They currently stand at 43-38 and hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland has a huge obstacle coming up, as the team will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for its regular season finale.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login