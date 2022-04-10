Report: Cavs make pivotal signing just in time for play-in tournament

The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted Moses Brown’s contract into a standard deal that will make the young big man a part of the team until the end of the season, including the play-in tournament and playoffs.

Cleveland signed Brown to a pair of 10-day contracts in March before inking him to a two-way deal. His addition to the roster came to address the loss of starting center Jarrett Allen to an injury that has sidelined him for over a month now.

Brown has played solidly for the Cavs. He has posted averages of 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the 13 games he has appeared in for Cleveland this season. The 22-year-old has started in five of those matches.

The Cavs likely need the depth at center. Of course, they’re looking to earn a playoff berth via the play-in tournament. They currently stand at 43-38 and hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland has a huge obstacle coming up, as the team will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for its regular season finale.