2016 Cavs champ admits the team might not have won the title without Draymond Green’s suspension

The Cleveland Cavaliers won one of the most memorable and iconic NBA championships in league history back in 2016.

The 2016 NBA Finals had an incredible amount of drama, as the Cavs managed to come back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors and win the title.

However, that storyline was far from the only one that took place in the series. One of the other big storylines had to do with Warriors star Draymond Green. After he was assessed a flagrant foul for an incident in Game 4, he was forced to miss Game 5 of the series. It was in Game 5 that the Cavs’ comeback truly began.

Based on former Cavs forward Richard Jefferson’s opinion, the Cavs may have not been able to start their comeback had Green played in Game 5.

If @Money23Green doesn’t get suspended I don’t know if we win in 2016. It certainly helped not hurt having him out there! Guess we’ll never know! pic.twitter.com/4opa40zF52 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) March 31, 2022

It looks like Green was amused by Jefferson’s tweet.

It’s pretty hilarious that Jefferson felt the need to take to Twitter on Thursday morning to post this. In all likelihood, no one asked him for his take on Green’s suspension in the early hours of the morning. It seems as though the thought simply occurred to him and he felt the need to get it out there on social media.

Given Richardson’s personality and the fact that he loves to sometimes play the role of internet troll, it’s anyone’s guess as to why he shared his take.

He does seem to have a point, however. There’s no doubt that Green being off the court in Game 5 helped the Cavs steal a win in that contest and gain some momentum.

By the time Green returned for Game 6, the dynamic of the series had changed. Though he still did all he could to help his team win in Games 6 and 7, the will of LeBron James and his Cavs teammates proved to be too strong.