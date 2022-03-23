Report: Raptors to be without several key players vs. Cavs for Thursday’s tilt

The Toronto Raptors have released their injury report for Thursday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

OG Anunoby (finger) and Gary Trent Jr. (big toe) are both listed as doubtful for the matchup while Fred VanVleet (knee) is expected to suit up.

The Raptors will be without Malachi Flynn due to a hamstring injury.

The statuses of Anunoby and Trent are a good sign for Cleveland as both players have been key parts of Toronto’s attack this season.

Anunoby is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. He has missed the Raptors’ last 15 games with the finger injury.

As for Trent, the former second-round pick is a lethal shooter for Toronto. He is averaging 18.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range this season.

Toronto will have to lean on VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam to replace the offensive production of Trent and Anunoby if they can’t go on Thursday.

This game has major playoff implications for Cleveland and Toronto, as the Cavs hold a one-game lead on Toronto for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Both of these teams are hoping to finish with the No. 6 seed or higher in order to avoid the league’s play-in tournament. They are also both in striking distance of the Chicago Bulls, who are currently the No. 5 seed in the East. Cleveland is just a game behind Chicago while the Raptors are two games back.

The Raptors and Cavs are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday night.