Kate Bock’s cold response to LeBron James maintaining hope for wedding invite after posterizing Kevin Love

During the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Kevin Love became the unfortunate victim of a monstrous LeBron James poster dunk.

After the vicious slam, both Love and James made it clear that they found the situation pretty hilarious and quite regrettable. Love put James in a loving headlock in front of thousands of cheering Cavs fans after the dunk, and James himself later made it clear that he hopes he still gets an invite to Love’s wedding.

“To be completely honest, I hated that it had to be him,” James said with a smile after the game. “He’s my guy. That’s my brother. And I hope I’m still invited to [Love’s] wedding. That’s not even in my all-time dunks so I’ll take it out. I didn’t mean it. K-Love, I love you and I take it back. I wish I could take those two points back and we still win the game by nine.”

Love’s fiancee Kate Bock responded to James on Instagram. From her response, it seems pretty clear that James will still be on the guest list.

Of course, it would be a major shock if James did not go to Love’s wedding. The two played together for four seasons in Cleveland and formed a strong relationship on and off the court. The duo also won a championship together with the Cavs in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors.

Following James’ departure from Cleveland in 2018, Love and the Cavs endured a couple of tough seasons. However, those struggles are now a thing of the past. Love has enjoyed a resurgent campaign during the 2021-22 season, and the Cavs are in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit in sixth place in the East with a solid 41-31 record.