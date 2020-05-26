- Larry Nance Jr. Pays Respect to Kobe Bryant as He Shows Off Latest Cavs Workout
Larry Nance Jr. Pays Respect to Kobe Bryant as He Shows Off Latest Cavs Workout
- Updated: May 26, 2020
On Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. took time to pay tribute to his former teammate Kobe Bryant by showing off a pair of Bryant-branded shoes during his workout.
Nance began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015, which coincided with the start of the final year of Bryant’s legendary 20-year career with the franchise.
After being traded to the Cavaliers in February 2018, Nance continued to apply the lessons he had absorbed from Bryant during their lone season together to develop a solid work ethic.
Nance and all those connected to basketball, including fans, were stunned when Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
In the wake of that tragedy, Nance’s emotions were channeled into continuing his development, while also taking time to offer a tribute on the day of the elder Bryant’s memorial service.
At present, no official date has been given regarding the resumption of NBA action for this season. Given the fact that the Cavaliers were out of playoff contention, there’s also uncertainty as to whether the league will simply move to the postseason.
If the regular season is considered over, it would mean that Nance’s practice efforts are geared toward the start of the 2020-21 season. Yet, regardless of what takes place, the elder Bryant’s memory remains strong with the Cavs big man.
