Cedi Osman drops big hint on Jarrett Allen’s timeline for return

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen missed his third straight game on Saturday.

The team has not given a timeline on when Allen will return. However, teammate Cedi Osman recently offered some good information on how much longer Allen is going to be sidelined.

According to Osman, Allen will be out for a “couple more weeks.”

Losing Allen has been tough for a Cavs team that has been reeling as of late. Cleveland has lost eight of its last 11 matches, dropping its overall record to 38-29 on the season. After spending some time near the top of the East, the squad is now just sixth in the conference.

Allen has been key to the Cavs’ success this season. He is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 campaign. He is also one of the most efficient players from the field in the league. He is shooting 67.7 percent on field goals, which is the second-best mark in the NBA.

Until Allen returns, the Cavs will have to look for ways to make up for his absence, especially because they likely want to compete for a higher spot in the East.

One of the moves they have made is to move Mobley over to center. The rookie has been impressive in his last three games, recording averages of 19.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest. Unfortunately, Cleveland has won only one of those matches.

The Cavs have a tough stretch approaching. Their next three games will be against teams with winning records.