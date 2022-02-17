Kevin Love in awe of DeMar DeRozan breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s impressive record

On Wednesday night, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan broke an incredible NBA record that many people previously considered untouchable.

After dropping 38 points on 59.3 percent shooting from the field, DeRozan broke the legendary Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most consecutive games with 35 or more points on 50.0 percent shooting or better.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love took to social media to praise the fellow veteran.

DeRozan has been a star in the NBA for quite some time and been named to five All-Star Games in his career.

However, at 32 years old, DeRozan has managed to take his game to new heights this season. So far this campaign, he’s averaging 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He’s shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. All of those numbers far exceed his career averages.

As for Love, he is enjoying a resurgent season of his own. After three seasons of dealing with various injuries, endless trade rumors and discouraging losing streaks, Love is now a veteran voice on one of the most surprising teams in the NBA.

So far this season, he’s averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He’s serving in an invaluable leadership role off the bench and seems to be loving every minute of it. In fact, he’s right in the thick of the Sixth Man of the Year award race.

Perhaps what DeRozan and Love are both happiest about, however, is that their respective teams are at the center of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls currently hold the No. 1 seed in the East with a record of 38-21, and the Cavs are just 2.5 games behind the Bulls with a record of 35-23.