Report: LeBron wouldn’t extend deal with Cavs, so team dealt Kyrie for picks instead of chasing Paul George

NBA insider Brian Windhorst recently offered some fascinating insight regarding the end of LeBron James’ second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Windhorst explained that around the time Kyrie Irving wanted out of Cleveland, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert wanted James to sign an extension with the team. James didn’t want to do so, which caused the organization to start looking ahead to its future.

“I mentioned the Kyrie Irving trade,” Windhorst said. “Part of that staredown was that LeBron would not extend his contract. So, Dan Gilbert was like, ‘Look, we’ll try to get Paul George. We’ll try to get — we’ll do something else with Kyrie. But you got to extend.’ And LeBron was like, ‘I’m not extending.’ And so Dan Gilbert was like, ‘Fine, I’m trading for a draft pick, and we’ll throw in a Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas.'”

After this apparent development, James spent one more season with the Cavs. That season was the 2017-18 campaign. While James was able to lead Cleveland to the NBA Finals that season, the team’s title push ended with a thud. The Golden State Warriors swept the Cavs in the championship series.

Regardless of how James’ second stint with the Cavs ended, there’s no doubt that his time with the team was a smashing success. He led Cleveland to an iconic NBA title in the 2015-16 season.

The Cavs went through some rough years after James’ departure for the Los Angeles Lakers, but today, Cleveland is relevant once again.

The Cavs have been one of the NBA’s best stories this season. They currently hold the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 35-22 record.

As for James, his Lakers are having a very difficult campaign. They’re 26-31 on the season and can’t seem to get out of their own way in the Western Conference.