Report: Cavs granted sizable disabled player exception for Ricky Rubio’s season-ending injury

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran guard Ricky Rubio is out for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season with a torn ACL. The injury marked a pretty devastating loss for the Cavs, as Rubio had quickly become a key presence for the team.

Nonetheless, the Cavs have managed to enjoy major success during Rubio’s absence. On top of that, it has been reported that the Cavs will now benefit from getting a disabled player exception for Rubio.

The #Cavs have been granted a disabled player exception worth $8.9 million for the season-ending injury to Ricky Rubio, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. March 10 is the deadline to use the DPE. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 27, 2022

The Cavs could use the exception to bring along a veteran to help keep things rolling in Cleveland.

Currently, the Cavs stand at 30-19 on the season and are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While the loss of Rubio continues to be a tough one, the Cavs will surely look to improve their roster with the exception that they’ve been granted as a result.

The team’s next game will be against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.