Report: Cavs received intel regarding Cam Reddish that was ‘not flattering’

Cam Reddish was recently dealt to the New York Knicks from the Atlanta Hawks in one of the more notable trades of the 2021-22 NBA season so far.

Interestingly, the Cleveland Cavaliers apparently “checked in” on Reddish’s availability with the Hawks but had a reason not to acquire him. The Cavs reportedly received some intel on Reddish that was “not flattering.”

“I was told that though the Cavs had expressed interest in Cam Reddish in the past, and they checked in on his availability with the Atlanta Hawks…one thing that I’m told from a source is that the intel that they got back was not flattering when it came to Cam Reddish,” said Cavs insider Chris Fedor during a podcast.

It’s impossible to know exactly what sort of information the Cavs received about Reddish, but it’s certainly an interesting story. Reddish would have been an intriguing addition for Cleveland.

The 22-year-old is in his third season at the NBA level. Efficiency was a major struggle for him over the first two seasons of his career, but he has shown signs of improvement this time around.

So far this season, the youngster is averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He’ll look to make a solid impact for a Knicks team that could use a shot in the arm. New York has struggled to a 21-21 record so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

As for the Cavs, it remains to be seen if they’ll make any splashes on the trade market before the deadline arrives. The team is 25-18 on the season and has won three straight.