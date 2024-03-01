Cavs News

Latest Caris LeVert update leaves Cavs with 8 players on injury report for Pistons game

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Caris LeVert Cavs
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

In light of Caris LeVert’s injury update, the Cleveland Cavaliers now have a whopping eight players on their injury report ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

LeVert — who has served as a consistent scoring threat off the Cleveland bench in the 2023-24 regular season — is questionable to play for the Cavaliers due to a right elbow sprain.

But the 29-year-old isn’t the only impactful player on the Cavaliers’ injury report. Star guard Donovan Mitchell is also listed as questionable for Cleveland with left knee soreness.

Emoni Bates, Sharife Cooper, Ty Jerome, Isaiah Mobley, Pete Nance and Tristan Thompson round out the remainder of Cleveland’s injury report.

Cavs injury report

The Cavaliers have had a hard time returning to their winning ways since the end of the All-Star break, evidenced by the team’s 2-3 record over its last five games.

Cleveland’s two wins after the break have come against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 25 and Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 27.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers have been handed losses by the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. Most recently, Cleveland fell to the Bulls on the road by nine points on Feb. 28 in a game that went to double overtime.

Thanks to their recent stretch of unspectacular play, the Cavaliers are in jeopardy of dropping to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, considering the Milwaukee Bucks are right behind them in the standings with a 39-21 record on the season. The Bucks have been playing better basketball than Cleveland has following the All-Star break, as Milwaukee is riding a four-game winning streak.

Cleveland also isn’t close to the Boston Celtics — who own the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference at 46-12 — in the standings. The Cavaliers are eight games back of the Celtics with 24 games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

After playing the Pistons on the road, the Cavaliers will host the New York Knicks — who have lost their last two games — on Sunday.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

LeBron James and Savannah James
LeBron James and his wife heartbroken as their 1st-date location in Akron closes down
Cavs News
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving shows major love to Cavs and city of Cleveland after latest return
Cavs News
Max Strus Cavs
Max Strus’ admission after his game-winner during Cavs vs. Mavericks game
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving
Donovan Mitchell speaks on Kyrie Irving deserving ultimate honor with Cavs franchise
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?