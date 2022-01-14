 Report: Cavs hire former NBA journeyman to role in front office - Cavaliers Nation
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are hiring Jose Calderon to a role in the front office of the organization.

Calderon, who was a guard in the NBA from the 2005-06 season through the 2018-19 campaign, spent time working for the National Basketball Players Association after retiring from playing.

Calderon played for the Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season and averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 57 appearances.

Cleveland is looking to bolster its front office after the Portland Trail Blazers hired Andrae Patterson away from the organization earlier this week.

Calderon will provide the Cavs with plenty of insight after his many years of experience playing in the NBA.

The Cavs are 24-18 so far in the 2021-22 season and currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

