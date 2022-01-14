Report: Cavs hire former NBA journeyman to role in front office

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are hiring Jose Calderon to a role in the front office of the organization.

Calderon, who was a guard in the NBA from the 2005-06 season through the 2018-19 campaign, spent time working for the National Basketball Players Association after retiring from playing.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Jose Calderon to a front office role, sources tell ESPN. Calderon played 14 years in the NBA and on four Spanish Olympic teams. He most recently worked for the NBPA upon his 2019 retirement as a player. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 14, 2022

Calderon played for the Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season and averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 57 appearances.

Cleveland is looking to bolster its front office after the Portland Trail Blazers hired Andrae Patterson away from the organization earlier this week.

Calderon will provide the Cavs with plenty of insight after his many years of experience playing in the NBA.

The Cavs are 24-18 so far in the 2021-22 season and currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.