Report: Cavs lose key member of organization to Blazers

Andrae Patterson

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly hiring Andrae Patterson away from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Patterson had been the Cavs’ senior director of basketball operations.

Patterson had been a member of the Cavs’ front office since 2017. He was originally hired as the director of basketball administration.

He had been handling a number of responsibilities for the Cavs, but he will now take his skill set to the Blazers organization.

The 46-year-old Patterson actually spent some time in the NBA as a player. He played in two seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Cavs replace Patterson now that he’s moving on.

