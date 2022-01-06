Kevin Love offers opposite reaction of LeBron on Wizards analyst’s nasty words about Kevin Porter Jr. father

Washington Wizards analyst Glenn Consor made a troubling comment about Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and his father during Wednesday night’s game.

Consor said that Porter “like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time” after the Rockets guard hit the game-winning shot against the Wizards.

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time” I can’t believe this was actually said on the Wizards broadcast.. Completely inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/bZcWEVqPOP — Braddeaux (@BraddeauxNBA) January 6, 2022

Porter’s father pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He was later shot and killed in 2004 while attempting to help someone being attacked in a Seattle bar.

Consor apologized for his comments, as he apparently thought that Porter was the son of former Wizards player Kevin Porter.

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love had different takes on Consor’s comments.

Obviously, Love and James were teammates in Cleveland and helped win an NBA title when they were on the team together, but here they shared differing opinions on the situation.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

Healthy discussion to be had here…Context is everything. I know Glenn is well respected within the League. Our blink reaction as players is/was to protect one of our own. https://t.co/oZSAOiVRCj — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2022

Unfortunately for Consor, his words came off extremely harsh because of his mistake on who Porter’s father was.

Both James and Love are entitled to their opinions on the situation, but hopefully the Rockets Porter isn’t hurt by Consor’s mistake.

The Rockets guard has had an up-and-down season, but it is possible that the game-winning shot that he hit on Wednesday will be a springboard for him going forward.

Porter spent his rookie season with Cleveland before being traded to the Rockets during the 2020-21 campaign.