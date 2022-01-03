Report: Cavs provided update timetable for Isaac Okoro’s return from injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers provided on an update on when Isaac Okoro will be able to return after suffering an elbow injury.

The Cavs say Isaac Okoro is out for the next 2-3 weeks with a left elbow sprain. Cleveland is already limited on the wings to begin with, and also recently lost Ricky Rubio for the season with a knee injury. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 3, 2022

Okoro left Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with his injury. The Cavaliers defeated Indiana 108-104 to snap their recent losing streak.

Okoro is in his second season with the Cavaliers after being drafted fifth overall in 2020. He is averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season for Cleveland.

The loss of their wing player is the latest of numerous injuries to strike the Cavaliers this season. Ricky Rubio recently went down with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Collin Sexton will also miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee. Darius Garland and newly acquired point guard Rajon Rondo are both in health and safety protocols.

Despite their injury woes, the Cavaliers are still 21-16 on the season. The team has struggled in recent weeks, losing four of their last six games.

The Cavaliers are in action again at home on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies before kicking off a lengthy road trip. Cleveland will have tough matchups with both the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz in their upcoming road stretch.