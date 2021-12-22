Report: Cavs interested in Joe Harris while Caris LeVert is a name to ‘watch’ around trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are interested in Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris as well as Indiana Pacers wing Caris LeVert.

According to Cavs beat reporter Chris Fedor on the HoopsHype podcast, there’s a chance that the Cavs will be buyers at the trade deadline after their strong start to the 2021-22 season.

“I think they’re going to be buyers,” Fedor said. “I think there’s a recognition that if the cost makes sense to acquire a player, they’ll explore that. One of the things, since this rebuild started, is they’ve always shied away from breaking up the core. I think if you look around the roster, the front office still believes that there are some ancillary pieces that probably have some value. They also have a first-round pick that they may be more willing to give up because it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a high lottery pick the way that many people predicted coming into this year. They may be willing to part with that with some protections and something along those lines. “Caris LeVert is a name to watch there. I think if the Brooklyn Nets decide that they want to make some changes, Joe Harris is somebody the Cavaliers would be very interested in. Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic fits the bill as well.”

Harris, who played for the Cavs earlier in his career, would help give the team an added boost in perimeter shooting this season.

LeVert, who is averaging 16.4 points per game for the Pacers this season, would help the Cavs improve their offense as well around Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

There is still plenty of time until the NBA’s trade deadline, but with the Cavs currently sitting in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference, there seems to be a chance they make a big move to contend this season.