Denzel Valentine emphatically praises Coby White for ‘nasty’ poster on LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Denzel Valentine praised his former teammate, Coby White, for throwing down a beautiful slam on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on Sunday.

The Bulls squeezed past the Lakers on Sunday by a score of 115-110.

James put up a monster 31 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes while White put up just five points and two assists.

Although White scored so little points, he had one of the flashiest plays of the night.

Of course, James is known for being able to track down blocks from behind. As a result, it’s quite impressive the 6-foot-4 guard was able to find the space to throw down the poster on the four-time MVP.

White, though, is putting up a career-low 6.0 points, 2.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game this season.

Valentine, who played on the Bulls with White for a couple years, is experiencing a downtrend with his production this season as well. In fact, he’s barely getting on the court for the Cavs.

The former lottery pick is averaging a mere 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game for the Cavaliers this season. He’s played in 19 games in Cleveland.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Valentine put up a career-best 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a member of the Bulls.

As for White, his career-highs came last season when he collected 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 boards per contest. The Bulls’ recent additions of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have certainly eaten into White’s playing time.

The Bulls have the No. 2 record in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs hold the No. 3 record.