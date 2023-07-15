Report: Harry Giles worked out for Cavs, Bucks, Knicks, among others in Las Vegas

The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves were among the teams that former first-round pick Harry Giles worked out for during NBA Summer League, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“Harry Giles, the former No. 20 pick of the 2017 draft, recently worked out for several teams in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League,” Scotto wrote. “Among those who sent representatives to attend the workout included the Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks, Bucks, and Timberwolves, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Giles, who played collegiately at Duke University, was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He has only played in the NBA in three seasons, two for the Sacramento Kings and one – most recently – for Portland. Giles has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field.

Giles was one of the top recruits in his high school class, but injuries really derailed him at a young age. In 2013, Giles suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee, prior to even attending college.

Just two years later, the big man partially tore his right ACL shortly after the 2015-16 season tipped off. It was a terrible break for Giles, but he still was able to find his way into the NBA based on his immense potential.

It seems like the Cavs and several other teams still have some belief in that potential. Giles last played in the NBA in the 2020-21 season, but he could be a player that could give solid bench minutes at a frontcourt spot if he’s healthy.

Giles has never played more than 58 games in a single season in his NBA career, and he averages just 12.9 minutes per game for his career.

Cleveland could be looking for a player that can be an insurance policy for bigs Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the 2023-24 season. Last season, Robin Lopez was the third center for the Cavs, but he played sparingly all season long.

Since Giles was once a top recruit, there’s no doubt that the talent is there. The key will be whether or not he can stay healthy and harness that talent at the NBA level.

If one of these teams thinks he can, it’s possible they take a shot on him prior to the 2023-24 regular season beginning.