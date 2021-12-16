Report: Evan Mobley dealing with lingering hip injury

Rookie big man Evan Mobley missed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Wednesday match against the Houston Rockets.

It seems that the 20-year-old has been dealing with lingering pain in his hip.

Here’s what I know on #Cavs Evan Mobley: According to a source, Mobley hurt his hip earlier this month, when he fell hard in Miami. They’ve been managing it and treating it. But the pain hasn’t gone away. Tho he wanted to play, this gives him extra time to get right for road trip — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 16, 2021

Mobley apparently hurt his hip during the Cavs’ road game versus the Miami Heat early in December. That contest ended in a rout in favor of Cleveland. The team had not won a game on Miami’s home court since 2010, spanning a total of 20 games.

Since that match, the Cavs have won six of their last eight games. They are currently 18-12 in the standings and hold the No. 4 seed in the East.

Mobley has been outstanding for the team so far. He is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

The University of Southern California product has also been on the receiving end of major praise from several people across the league. Recently, two former NBA players explained why they believe Mobley will be the best player in the NBA five years from now.

Cleveland will likely be needing his services when it embarks on a three-game road trip versus Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

The Cavs will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. It is still unclear if Mobley will be able to play then. However, the defending champions could be missing two of their best players as Giannis Antetokounmpo recently entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and Khris Middleton is dealing with an injured knee.

After the game against Milwaukee, Cleveland will then face the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics.