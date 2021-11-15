Report: Cavs reveal severity of Evan Mobley’s injury suffered vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a good start this season, but they have now received their first piece of adversity.

Rookie forward Evan Mobley suffered a right elbow sprain that kept him out of most of the fourth quarter of the team’s Monday game against the Boston Celtics.

#Cavs are saying it's a right elbow sprain for Evan Mobley that kept him from playing the final 11 minutes. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 16, 2021

The phenom was having a terrible outing when the injury occurred. He went 0-for-11 from the field and only scored one point. He did have nine rebounds, two blocks and five assists, however.

The Cavs ended up losing to Boston 98-92, as the team had major problems with its offensive efficiency.

Coming into Monday, Mobley was putting up 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game.

The hype and expectations around him are substantial, as one scout from the Western Conference said that the rookie big man could be the league MVP “one day soon.”

Coaches around the association have even expressed jealousy that Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has the great fortune of being able to work with Mobley.

With the loss to Boston, Cleveland still has a very solid 9-6 record on the season.