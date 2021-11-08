Report: Isaac Okoro on track to return Wednesday vs. Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro reportedly could make his return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

The Cavs have been without Okoro due to a strained hamstring. He last played against the Denver Nuggets back on Oct. 25.

Okoro’s return would come at an ideal time for Cleveland as it just lost Collin Sexton to a torn meniscus.

“[Ricky] Rubio is one of the players Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff will use to fill the void,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote. “Isaac Okoro, slotted into a reserve role this season after starting every game he played as a rookie, has missed seven consecutive games with a strained left hamstring. If all continues to go well in his recovery over the next few days, Okoro will be back for Wednesday’s home game against Washington, a source said. He’s another option. Sexton’s absence could also mean more playing time for swingman Dylan Windler, who has logged double-digit minutes in each of the last three games.”

The Cavs will have plenty of options to replace Sexton, but Okoro’s return is a good sign for the team moving forward.

This season, Okoro is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from 3. He’s appeared in four games for the Cavs and is averaging 27.0 minutes per game.

The Cavs are coming off a major win over the New York Knicks where Rubio scored a career-high in points.

While losing Sexton is still a major blow to the team’s outlook, Okoro, Rubio and Windler will all have a chance to prove their value going forward.