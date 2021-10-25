LeBron James’ epic statement directed at Cavs after being named to 75 greatest NBA players list

The NBA recently released its list of the 75 greatest players in league history.

LeBron James, of course, made the list. The Cleveland Cavaliers posted a tweet to commemorate James being included, and the superstar responded with an epic and familiar statement.

It’s clear that James holds the Cavaliers close to his heart. He likely always will, as the organization drafted him and helped him develop into the NBA legend that he is today.

Unforgettably, James led the Cavs to an NBA title in 2016 during his second stint with the team. The city will certainly never forget that championship.

The 17-time All-Star is now with the Los Angeles Lakers and is looking to win the fifth ring of his career. Although the Lakers have had a rocky start to the year, the team figures to be a contender this season.

James has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Even at his current age of 36, he remains one of the top players in the league.