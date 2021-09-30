Report: Denzel Valentine has shot well, finally looks healthy again in Cavs training camp

According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Denzel Valentine has “shot the ball well” and “finally looks healthy again” in the early days of training camp.

“According to a source, Valentine has shot the ball well in the early days of camp and finally looks healthy again,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “He’s also gotten opportunities as a playmaker in what coach J.B. Bickerstaff hopes will be a fun, fast, free-flowing, spaced-out, share-the-wealth offense that spurns isolations and focuses on ball movement and drive-and-kicks.”

The Cavs took a chance on Valentine by signing him to a two-year deal over the offseason, and the team is certainly hoping that the former first-round pick will provide some valuable production.

It’s a good sign that Valentine is reportedly shooting the ball well in camp. Shooting has been a struggle for the 27-year-old throughout his NBA career, as he has a career shooting clip of just 39.4 percent.

Valentine is entering his fifth season at the NBA level and is looking to leave some of his rockier years behind him.

The Cavs are looking to end their three-year playoff drought in the upcoming season. The team has not made the postseason since LeBron James left following the 2017-18 campaign, and Cleveland would love for that to change in the 2021-22 season.