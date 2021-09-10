- Report: Cavs sign Denzel Valentine to 2-year deal
Report: Cavs sign Denzel Valentine to 2-year deal
- Updated: September 10, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are putting the finishing touches on their busy offseason.
The team is reportedly signing guard Denzel Valentine to a two-year deal.
#Cavs have signed Denzel Valentine to a two-year deal, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 11, 2021
Valentine, 27, has career averages of 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
The No. 14 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has played for the Chicago Bulls all four years he’s been in the league. In fact, he’s played in over 200 games for the Bulls.
The Cavs have been linked to Valentine over the course of the offseason, which has been very busy for Cleveland. The franchise recently added sharpshooter Lauri Markkanen.
In addition, the team drafted gem Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and acquired veteran Ricky Rubio in a trade earlier this summer.
Of course, the organization is hoping the moves will lift it into playoff contention. The Cavs have missed the playoffs for the last three seasons.
